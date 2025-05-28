PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 10 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisolm Trail League I has entered the final week of the 2025 Spring season with two softball teams, two baseball teams and two girls’ soccer teams still alive.

That number was reduced from six to five earlier this week when the Maize South Lady Maverick soccer team saw its season come to an end in the quarterfinal round on Monday, but the AVCTL I still has Maize High alive in the Class 6A state semifinals, which will kick off Wednesday.

The AVCTL I is represented by Derby and Maize South in the state softball tournaments, Valley Center and Mize High in state baseball tournaments along with Maize High in the girls’ state soccer semifinals.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 8-6 against Washburn Rural in a Class 6A regional championship game. The Lady Colts had played their way into the championship game with a 16-2 victory against Wichita North in the regional opener. The Lady Colts finished the season with an 11-15 record. … The Colt baseball team saw their season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 1-0 against Washburn Rural in the regional championship game. The Colts had played their way into the championship game by winning the regional opener 5-4 against Garden City. The Colts finished the season with an 18-7 record. … The Lady Colt soccer team finished the season with an 8-11-0 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panthers will play Blue Valley North on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament. … The Panther baseball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 10-0 against Free State in the opening round of the Class 6A regional tournament. The Panthers finished the season with a 7-19 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 15-2-0 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team finished the season with a 7-19 record. … The Salt Hawk baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 4-2 against Eisenhower in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Salt Hawks finished the season with a 15-11 record. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 8-0 against AVCTL I rival Maize South in the regional finals. The Lady Salt Hawks finished the season with an 11-7-0 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost in the championship game of the Class 6A regional tournament. The Lady Eagles, who finished the season with a 17-11 record, opened the regional tournament with a 15-0 victory against Wichita Heights, but lost 15-9 against Cair Paravel in the championship game. … The Eagle baseball team qualified for the Class 6A state tournament on Wednesday when it defeated Liberty 11-0 in the opening round of the Class 6A regional tournament and defeated Wichita West 10-0 in the championship game. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Dodge City 3-0 on Thursday to win the Class 6A regional tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Free State 3-0 on Monday in the quarterfinals. The Lady Eagles will face Mill Valley in the state semifinals on Wednesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team will play Topeka Seaman on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. … The Maverick baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday when it lost 7-1 against Andover in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Mavericks finished the season with a 16-9 record. … The Lady Maverick soccer team won the regional championship on Thursday with an 8-0 victory against AVCTL I rival Hutchinson. The Lady Mavericks saw their season come to an end on Monday when they lost 2-0 against Bishop Carroll in the state quarterfinals. The Lady Mavericks finished the season with a 16-3-0 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team finished the season with a 20-8 record. … The Cougar baseball team saw its season end on Wednesday when it lost 8-5 against Hays in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Cougars finished the season with a 14-13 record. … The Lady Cougar soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 7-0 against Bishop Carroll in the second round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Cougars finished the season with a 9-9-0 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team finished the season with a 15-8 record. … The Hornet baseball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Wednesday when it defeated Salina Central 5-1 in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament and defeated Andover Central 2-1 in the championship game. The Hornets will play St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the season with an 8-9-0 record.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 12 0 28 0

Derby 8 4 21 7

Salina South 7 5 20 8

Maize 6 6 17 11

Valley Center 6 6 15 12

Campus 3 9 11 15

Hutchinson 0 12 7 19

Wednesday, May 21

Maize 15, Wichita Heights 0

Cair Paravel 15, Maize 9

Thursday, May 22

Campus 18, Wichita North 2

Washburn Rural 8, Campus 6

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 8 4 16 8

Maize 7 5 19 8

Hutchinson 7 5 15 12

Valley Center 6 6 16 10

Salina South 5 7 12 11

Maize South 6 6 16 9

Derby 3 9 6 18

Wednesday, May 21

Hays 6, Salina South 5

Andover 7, Maize South 1

Maize 11, Liberal 1

Eisenhower 4, Hutchinson 2

Valley Center 5, Salina Central 2

Maize 10, Wichita West 0

Valley Center 2, Andover Central 1

Thursday, May 22

Campus 5, Garden City 4

Washburn Rural 1, Campus 0

Free State 10, Derby 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 6 0 0 16 4 0

Derby 5 1 0 14 2 0

Hutchinson 4 2 0 10 7 0

Maize 3 3 0 12 6 0

Salina South 2 4 0 9 9 0

Valley Center 1 5 0 8 9 0

Campus 0 6 0 5 11 0

Thursday, May 22

Bishop Carroll 7, Salina South 0

Maize South 8, Hutchinson 0

Monday, May 26

Maize 3, Free State 0

Bishop Carrol 2, Maize South 0