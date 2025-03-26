PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 1 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has begun its 2025 spring seasons, with the normal highs and lows.

While some teams have begun their seasons, others are still in the preparation mode.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week or when they are scheduled to begin this season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team is scheduled to begin the season by hosting Olathe Northwest in a doubleheader on Friday. … The Colt baseball team opened the season last week with a pair of victories as the Colts opened the season with a 5-2 victory against Mulvane on Friday and followed that with a 10-4 win against Arkansas City on Saturday. The Colts defeated Wichita Heights 6-3 on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt soccer team is scheduled to begin its season on Thursday at Goddard.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team is scheduled to begin its season with a doubleheader at Newton on Thursday. … The Panther baseball team opened back-to-back losses as it opened its season last Friday and Saturday. The Panthers opened the season losing 21-6 against Topeka Seaman on Friday and lost 11-1 against Shawnee Mission East on Saturday. … The Lady Panther was scheduled to begin its season Tuesday night at Rose Hill.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team is scheduled to begin its season with a doubleheader on Friday at Great Bend. … The Salt Hawk baseball team opened the season Monday splitting a doubleheader against Pratt. The Salt Hawks won the opener 10-2 but lost the 2nd game 2-0. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team began its season on Tuesday, losing 1-0 against Andover Central.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team opened the season on Tuesday sweeping Wichita Heights in a pair of shutout victories. The Lady Eagles won the opener 15-0 and completed the sweep with a 20-0 victory in the nightcap. … The Eagle baseball team opened its season last Thursday with a 12-2 victory against Wichita Heights. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season Friday, losing 10-8 against Olathe East in extra innings. The Eagles rebounded on Saturday as they closed the Wichita tournament with a 1-0 victory against Topeka Seaman. … The Lady Eagle soccer team opened its season on Tuesday earning a 6-0 win against Wichita Northwest.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball opened the season with a doubleheader sweep against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks won the opener 16-6 and completed the sweep by winning the nightcap 11-1. … The Maverick baseball team opened the season going 2-1 this past weekend in the Wichita tournament. The Mavericks opened on Thursday with a 7-4 victory against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Mavericks defeated 15-3 on Friday but closed the tournament with a 17-12 loss against Olathe North on Saturday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team lost its season opener on Tuesday 2-1 against Eisenhower.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team opened its season Tuesday by sweeping Junction City 14-2 and 13-3 in a doubleheader. … The Cougar baseball team opened its season on Tuesday and got swept by Junction City. The Cougars lost the opener 7-1 and dropped the 2nd game 8-3. … The Lady Cougar soccer team is scheduled to begin its season on Thursday at Newton.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team opened its season on Tuesday getting swept by McPherson in a doubleheader. The Lady Hornets lost the opener 6-0 and fell in the nightcap 10-2. … The Hornet baseball team opened its season on Tuesday and got swept by McPherson. The Hornets lost the opener 14-4 and dropped the 2nd game 11-1. … The Lady Hornet soccer team opened its season on Tuesday by defeating Andover 1-0 in overtime.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina South 0 0 2 0

Maize 0 0 2 0

Maize South 0 0 2 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 2

Tuesday, March 25

Salina South 14, Junction City 2

Salina South 13, Junction City 3

McPherson 6, Valley Center 0

McPherson 10, Valley Center 2

Maize 20, Wichita Heights 0

Maize 15, Wichita Heights 0

Maize South 16, Eisenhower 6

Maize South 11, Eisenhower 1

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 0 0 3 0

Derby 0 0 0 2

Hutchinson 0 0 1 1

Maize 0 0 2 1

Maize South 0 0 2 1

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Thursday, March 20

Maize 12, Wichita Heights 2

Maize South 7, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4

Friday, March 21

Campus 5, Mulvane 2

Maize South 15, Wichita West 3

Olathe East 10, Maize 8

Topeka Seaman 21, Derby 6

Saturday, March 22

Maize 1, Topeka Seaman 0

Campus 10, Arkansas City 4

Olathe North 17, Maize South 12

Shawnee Mission East 11, Derby 1

Monday, March 24

Hutchinson 10, Pratt 2

Pratt 2, Hutchinson 0

Tuesday, March 25

Campus 6, Wichita Heights 3

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Campus 0 0 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 1 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0 1 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0 1 0

Tuesday, March 25

Eisenhower 2, Maize South 1

Andover Central 1, Hutchinson 0

Valley Center 1, Andover 0 OT