PREP – AVCTL I Final 2025 Spring Recap

The 2025 Spring season is completed in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I and the softball, baseball and girls’ soccer titles were won by two different schools as Maize South captured both the AVCTL I softball and soccer regular season titles while Campus won the 2025 AVCTL I baseball regular season championship.

The Maize South Lady Mavericks won the AVCTL I softball title with a 30-1, 12-0 record. Salina South finished in third place with a 20-8, 7-5 record.

Campus won the AVCTL I baseball title with a 16-8, 8-4 record. Salina South finished in 5th place with a 12-11, 5-7 record.

The Lady Mavericks won the AVCTL I soccer title with a 16-4-0, 6-0-0 record. Salina South finished in 5th place in soccer with a 9-9-0, 2-4-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team finished the season in 6th place in the AVCTL I with an 11-15, 3-9 record. … The Colt baseball team won the AVCTL I regular season title with a 16-8, 8-4 record. … The Lady Colt soccer team finished in 7th place in the AVCTL I with a 5-11-0, 0-6-0 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team defeated Blue Valley North 6-4 on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament. The Lady Panthers lost 7-1 against Olathe West on Friday in the semifinals before defeating Mill Valley 8-2 in the consolation game. The Lady Panthers finished the season as the 3rd place team in Class 6A with a 23-8 record. The Lady Panthers finished 2nd in the AVCTL I with an 8-4 AVCTL I record. … The Panther baseball team finished in 7th place in the AVCTL I with a 6-18, 3-9 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished in 2nd place in the AVCTL I with a 14-2-0, 5-1-0 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team finished the season in 7th place with a 7-19, 0-12 record. … The Salt Hawk baseball team finished in 3rd place in the AVCTL I with a 15-12, 7-5 record. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team finished in 3rd place in the AVCTL I with a 10-7-0, 4-2-0 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team finished the season in 4th place in the AVCTL I with a 17-11, 6-6 record. … The Eagle baseball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-2 against Manhattan in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament. The Eagles finished the season with a 19-9 record. The Eagles finished in 2nd place in the AVCTL I with a 7-5 ACTL I record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 4-0 on Wednesday in the Class 6A semifinals. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 13-7-0 record. The Lady Eagles lost the consolation final 2-1 against Blue Valley on Saturday. The Lady Eagles finished the season as the 4th place team in Class 6A with a 12-8-0 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team defeated Topeka Seman 3-2 in extra innings on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Mavericks lost 4-2 against Spring Hill in extra innings in the semifinals on Friday before defeating Pittsburg 8-3 in the consolation game. The Lady Mavericks finished the season as the 3rd place team in Class 5A with a 30-1 record. The Lady Mavericks won the AVCTL I regular season title with an undefeated 12-0 AVCTL I record. … The Maverick baseball team finished in 6th place in the AVCTL I with a record of 16-9, 6-6. … The Lady Maverick soccer team won the AVCTL I title with a 16-4-0, 6-0-0 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team finished the season in third place in the AVCTL I with a 20-8, 7-5 record. … The Cougar baseball team finished in 5th place in the AVCTL I with a record of 12-11, 5-7. … The Lady Cougar soccer team finished in 5th place in the AVCTL I with a 9-9-0, 2-4-0 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team finished the season in 5th place in the AVCTL I with a 15-12, 6-6 record. … The Hornet baseball team lost 2-0 against St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament. The Hornets finished the season with a 16-11 record. The Hornets finished 4th in the AVCTL I with a 6-6 AVCTL I record. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished in 6th place in the AVCTL I with an 8-9-0, 1-5-0 record.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 12 0 30 1

Derby 8 4 23 8

Salina South 7 5 20 8

Maize 6 6 17 11

Valley Center 6 6 15 12

Campus 3 9 11 15

Hutchinson 0 12 7 19

Thursday, May 29

Derby 6, Blue Valley North 4

Maize South 3, Topeka Seaman 2, extra innings

Friday, May 30

Olathe West 7, Derby 1

Derby 8, Mill Valley 2

Spring Hill 4, Maize South 2, Extra innings

Maize South 11, Pittsburg 3

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 8 4 16 8

Maize 7 5 19 9

Hutchinson 7 5 15 12

Valley Center 6 6 16 11

Salina South 5 7 12 11

Maize South 6 6 16 9

Derby 3 9 6 18

Thursday, May 29

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Valley Center 0

Manhattan 3, Maize 2, extra innings

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 6 0 0 16 4 0

Derby 5 1 0 14 2 0

Hutchinson 4 2 0 10 7 0

Maize 3 3 0 12 8 0

Salina South 2 4 0 9 9 0

Valley Center 1 5 0 8 9 0

Campus 0 6 0 5 11 0

Wednesday, May 28

Mill Valley 4, Maize 0

Saturday, May 31

Blue Valley 2, Maize 1