PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 8 Recap

The city of Maize leads the way in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I as the 2025 fall season enters its midway portion of the season.

Maize High leads the AVCTL I football standings while Maize South leads both the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings and volleyball standings.

Maize High continues its hold atop the AVCTLI football standings after defeating Campus 53-9 this past Friday. The victory moves the Eagles to 5-0, 3-0. Derby sits in 2nd place with a 3-2, 3-1 record while Maize South is 3rd place with a 4-1, 2-1 record.

Salina South’s football team suffered its fifth loss of the season Friday, losing 29-23 against Valley Center and the Cougars are in 7th place in the AVCTL I football standings with an 0-5, 0-4 record.

Maize South leads the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings with a 9-3-0, 2-0-0 record while Maize High is in 2nd place with a 7-4-0, 2-0-0 record and Salina South is in third place with an 8-3-0, 2-1-0 record.

Maize South also leads the AVCTL I volleyball standings with a 30-3, 9-0 record while Hutchinson sits in 2nd place with an 18-9, 9-1 record and Salina South sits in third place with a 16-10, 5-6 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team lost two matches in a non-league triangular on Tuesday, falling 2-1 against Great Bend and 2-0 against Eisenhower. … The Colt boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita South 7-0 on Monday. The Colts lost 3-0 against Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 53-9 against Maize High on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the Andover tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Pittsburg 2-1 and Wichita South 2-0. The Lady Panthers lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 2-0 against Andover Central. The Lady Panthers swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-1 and Valley Center 2-0. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 9-1 against Wichita East on Thursday. The Panthers lost 4-3 on Monday against Wichita Northwest. The Panthers lost 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday against Salina South. … The Panther football team defeated Hutchinson 51-7 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team went 3-1 on Saturday in the Great Bend tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Salina Central 2-0, Newton 2-0 and Wichita West 2-0. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-1 against Great Bend. The Lady Salt Hawks split an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Maize High 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Maize South. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks lost 5-1 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team lost 51-7 against Derby on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Maize South and 2-0 against Hutchinson. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Valley Center 1-0 in overtime on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Wichita South 9-0 on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team defeated Campus 53-9 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team went 4-0 on Saturday in the Ottawa tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Ottawa 2-0, Tonganoxie 2-0, Bishop Miege 2-1 and Basehor-Linwood 2-0. The Lady Mavericks swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and Maize High 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Salina South 3-1 on Thursday. The Mavericks defeated Hutchinson 5-1 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team defeated Arkansas City 56-21 on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team swept a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Hays 2-1 and Abilene 2-1. The Lady Cougars split an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Derby, but defeating Valley Center 2-0. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against Maize South on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Derby 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team lost 29-23 against Valley Center on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Salina South and 2-0 against Derby. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 in overtime against Maize High on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Campus 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team defeated Salina South 29-23 on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 3 0 5 0

Derby 3 1 3 2

Maize South 2 1 4 1

Valley Center 2 1 2 3

Hutchinson 2 2 3 2

Campus 0 3 0 5

Salina South 0 4 0 5

Friday, October 3

Valley Center 29, Salina South 23

Derby 51, Hutchinson 7

Maize 53, Campus 9

Maize South 56, Ark City 21

Friday, October 10

Salina South at Goddard

Campus at Hutchinson

Derby at Valley Center

Maize South at Maize

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 9 2 0 2 0 0

Maize 7 4 0 2 0 0

Salina South 8 3 0 2 1 0

Valley Center 7 3 1 2 1 0

Derby 2 10 0 1 2 0

Hutchinson 4 6 1 0 2 0

Campus 6 6 0 0 3 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 30 3 9 0

Hutchinson 18 9 9 1

Salina South 16 10 5 6

Valley Center 10 13 4 5

Derby 13 13 4 6

Maize 12 16 2 7

Campus 7 13 0 8