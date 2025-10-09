PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 8 Recap

The city of Maize leads the way in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I as the 2025 fall season enters its midway portion of the season.

Maize High leads the AVCTL I football standings while Maize South leads both the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings and volleyball standings.

Maize High continues its hold atop the AVCTLI football standings after defeating Campus 53-9 this past Friday. The victory moves the Eagles to 5-0, 3-0. Derby sits in 2nd place with a 3-2, 3-1 record while Maize South is 3rd place with a 4-1, 2-1 record.

Salina South’s football team suffered its fifth loss of the season Friday, losing 29-23 against Valley Center and the Cougars are in 7th place in the AVCTL I football standings with an 0-5, 0-4 record.

Maize South leads the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings with a 9-3-0, 2-0-0 record while Maize High is in 2nd place with a 7-4-0, 2-0-0 record and Salina South is in third place with an 8-3-0, 2-1-0 record.

Maize South also leads the AVCTL I volleyball standings with a 30-3, 9-0 record while Hutchinson sits in 2nd place with an 18-9, 9-1 record and Salina South sits in third place with a 16-10, 5-6 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team lost two matches in a non-league triangular on Tuesday, falling 2-1 against Great Bend and 2-0 against Eisenhower. … The Colt boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita South 7-0 on Monday. The Colts lost 3-0 against Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 53-9 against Maize High on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the Andover tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Pittsburg 2-1 and Wichita South 2-0. The Lady Panthers lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 2-0 against Andover Central. The Lady Panthers swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-1 and Valley Center 2-0. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 9-1 against Wichita East on Thursday. The Panthers lost 4-3 on Monday against Wichita Northwest. The Panthers lost 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday against Salina South. … The Panther football team defeated Hutchinson 51-7 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team went 3-1 on Saturday in the Great Bend tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Salina Central 2-0, Newton 2-0 and Wichita West 2-0. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-1 against Great Bend. The Lady Salt Hawks split an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Maize High 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Maize South. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks lost 5-1 against Maize South on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team lost 51-7 against Derby on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Maize South and 2-0 against Hutchinson. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Valley Center 1-0 in overtime on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Wichita South 9-0 on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team defeated Campus 53-9 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team went 4-0 on Saturday in the Ottawa tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Ottawa 2-0, Tonganoxie 2-0, Bishop Miege 2-1 and Basehor-Linwood 2-0. The Lady Mavericks swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and Maize High 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Salina South 3-1 on Thursday. The Mavericks defeated Hutchinson 5-1 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team defeated Arkansas City 56-21 on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team swept a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Hays 2-1 and Abilene 2-1. The Lady Cougars split an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Derby, but defeating Valley Center 2-0. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against Maize South on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Derby 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team lost 29-23 against Valley Center on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Salina South and 2-0 against Derby. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 in overtime against Maize High on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Campus 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team defeated Salina South 29-23 on Friday.

 

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Maize                    3              0                              5              0

Derby                    3              1                              3              2

Maize South       2              1                              4              1

Valley Center     2              1                              2              3

Hutchinson         2              2                              3              2

Campus                0              3                              0              5

Salina South       0              4                              0              5

Friday, October 3

Valley Center 29, Salina South 23

Derby 51, Hutchinson 7

Maize 53, Campus 9

Maize South 56, Ark City 21

Friday, October 10

Salina South at Goddard

Campus at Hutchinson

Derby at Valley Center

Maize South at Maize

 

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall                                                 AVCTL I

Team                     W           L              T                              W           L              T

Maize South       9              2              0                                              2              0              0

Maize                    7              4              0                                              2              0              0

Salina South       8              3              0                                              2              1              0

Valley Center     7              3              1                                              2              1              0

Derby                    2              10           0                                              1              2              0

Hutchinson         4              6              1                                              0              2              0

Campus                 6              6              0                                              0              3              0

 

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall                                 AVCTL I

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Maize South       30           3                                              9              0

Hutchinson         18           9                                              9              1

Salina South       16           10                                           5              6

Valley Center     10           13                                           4              5

Derby                    13           13                                           4              6

Maize                    12           16                                           2              7

Campus                 7              13                                           0              8