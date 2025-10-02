PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 7 Recap

Maize High has moved into the top spot in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I football standings four weeks into the 2025 season with a 5-0, 2-0 record after the Eagles defeated Derby 42-21 this past Friday night.

The Panthers dropped down to fourth place with a 2-2, 2-1 record while Maize South, who defeated Campus 34-26 Friday, is tied with Hutchinson, who defeated Salina South 35-13 Friday, for second and third in the AVCTL I football standings with identical 3-1, 2-1 records.

Salina South’s football team is still searching for its first win of the season and is currently in 7th place in the AVCTL I with a 0-4, 0-3 record.

Salina South has moved into the top spot in the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings with a 7-2-0, 1-0-0 record while Valley Center is in 2nd with a 6-2-1, 1-0-0 record while Maize High is currently third with a 5-4-0, 1-0-0 record.

Hutchinson continues to lead the AVCTL I volleyball standings with a 14-7,8-0 record while Maize South is currently 2nd with a 24-3, 7-0 record, Valley Center is third with a 10-11, 4-3 record and Salina South is in 4th place with a 13-9, 4-5 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team went 3-1 on Saturday in the tournament it hosted. The Lady Colts defeated Rose Hill 2-0, Arkansas City 2-0 and Wichita Southeast 2-0. The Lady Colts lost 2-0 against Maize. The Lady Colts got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Saina South and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Colt boys’ soccer team defeated Salina Central 6-2 on Thursday. The Colts lost 6-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 34-26 against Maize South on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Valley Center and 2-0 against Hutchinson. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 8-0 against Andover on Thursday. The Panthers lost 1-0 against Dodge City on Tuesday. … The Panther football team lost 42-21 against Maize High on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team swept a non-league triangular on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Goddard 2-1 and Great Bend 2-0. The Lady Salt Hawks swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Valley Center 2-0 and Derby 2-0. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Buhler 3-2 on Monday. The Salt Hawks lost 1-0 in overtime against Valley Center on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team defeated Salina South 35-13 on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished 4-1 on Saturday in the Campus tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Arkansas City 2-0, Topeka West 2-0, Campus 2-0 and Wichita North 2-0. The Lady Eagles lost 2-0 against Topeka West. The Lady Eagles lost 2-1 against Newton on Tuesday in a single match. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team is scheduled to return to the pitch on Thursday against Valley Center. … The Eagle football team defeated Derby 42-21 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team split a pair of matches in a non-league triangular on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Washburn Rural 2-0 and lost 2-1 against St. Thomas Aquinas. The Lady Mavericks finished 5-1 on Saturday in the Topeka Seaman tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Lansing 2-1, Lee’s Summitt 2-0, Topeka Hayden 2-0, Topeka Seaman 2-0 and Bishop Carroll 2-0. The Lady Mavericks lost 2-1 against Bishop Carroll. The Lady Mavericks swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-0 and Campus 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Andover Central 7-1 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team defeated Campus 34-26 on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-1 but losing 2-0 against Maize South. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Classical 5-2 on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Campus 6-0 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team lost 35-13 against Hutchinson on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team split two matches in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Derby 2-1, but losing 2-0 against Hutchinson. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team defeated Buhler 2-0 on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Hutchinson 1-0 in overtime on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team lost 27-16 against Andover Central on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 2 0 4 0

Maize South 2 1 3 1

Hutchinson 2 1 3 1

Derby 2 1 2 2

Valley Center 1 1 1 3

Campus 0 2 0 4

Salina South 0 3 0 4

Friday, September 26

Hutchinson 35, Salina South 13

Maize 42, Derby 21

Maize South 34, Campus 26

Andover Central 27, Valley Center 16

Friday, October 3

Valley Center at Salina South

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Campus

Ark City at Maize South

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Salina South 7 2 0 1 0 0

Valley Center 6 2 1 1 0 0

Maize 5 4 0 1 0 0

Derby 2 7 0 1 1 0

Maize South 7 2 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 3 5 1 0 1 0

Campus 5 5 0 0 2 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 14 7 8 0

Maize South 24 3 7 0

Valley Center 10 11 4 3

Salina South 13 9 4 5

Maize 12 14 2 5

Derby 9 11 2 6

Campus 7 11 0 8