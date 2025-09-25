PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 6 Recap

Things are settling into a groove as the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I settles into the 2025 fall sports schedule

The Derby Panthers and Maize Eagles are both protecting undefeated AVCTL I football records, while only Maize is protecting an undefeated overall record.

Derby is in 1st place in the AVCTL I football standings with a 2-1, 2-0 record while Maize is 2nd with a 3-0, 1-0 record. Salina South is currently in 7th place, still searching for its first win of the season with an 0-3, 0-2 record.

The Hutchinson Lady Salt Hawks continue to lead the AVCTL I volleyball standings with a 10-7, 6-0 record while Maize South is currently second with a 16-1, 5-0 record. Valley Center is third with a 9-10, 3-2 record while Salina South is in 4th place with a 12-8, 3-4 record.

The Maize Eagles currently lead the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings with a 5-4-0, 1-0-0 record while Maize South and Salina South are tied for second and third with identical 5-2-0, 0-0-0 records.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Derby and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 against Derby on Thursday. The Colts defeated Andover Central 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 62-13 against Salina Central on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished 3-2 on Saturday in the Maize tournament. The Lady Panthers beat Hutchinson 2-1, Newton 2-0 and Valley Center 2-1. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Maize and 2-0 against Wichita Northwest. The Lady Panthers split a pair of matches in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Campus 2-0 and lost 2-1 against Maize South. … The Panther boys’ soccer team defeated Campus 1-0 on Thursday. The Panthers defeated Goddard 5-0 on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Salina South 37-21 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished 0-5 on Saturday in the Maize tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-1 against Derby, 2-0 against Newton, 2-0 against Eisenhower, 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 2-1 against Valley Center. … The Salt Hawk soccer team lost 3-2 in overtime on Thursday against Andover. The Salt Hawks defeated Eisenhower 3-1 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team lost 56-19 against Maize on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball tournament went 2-3 in the tournament it hosted on Saturday. The Lady Eagles defeated Newton 2-0 and Derby 2-0. The Lady Eagles lost 2-1 against Eisenhower, 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 2-0 against Wichita Northwest. The Lady Eagles split two matches in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Valley Center 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Salina South. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team lost 3-0 against Newton on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team defeated Hutchinson 56-19 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-0 and Derby 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Eisenhower 7-2 on Thursday. The Mavericks defeated Andover 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team lost 35-14 against Valley Center on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team swept a non-conference doubleheader on Thursday. The Lady Cougars defeated Emporia 2-1 and Topeka West 2-1. The Lady Cougars split two matches in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars defeated Maize High 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Valley Center. …. The Cougar boys’ soccer team defeated McPherson 4-0 on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team lost 37-21 against Derby on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished 2-3 on Saturday in the Maize tournament. The Lady Hornets defeated Hutchinson 2-1 and Newton 2-0. The Lady Hornets lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 2-0 against Eisenhower and 2-1 against Derby. The Lady Hornet volleyball team swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-0 and Maize 2-0. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team defeated Goddard 4-0 on Thursday. The Hornets lost 2-0 against Newton on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team defeated Maize South 35-14 on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 2 0 2 1

Maize 1 0 3 0

Maize South 1 1 2 1

Hutchinson 1 1 2 1

Valley Center 1 1 1 2

Campus 0 1 0 3

Salina South 0 2 0 3

Friday, September 19

Derby 57, Salina South 21

Salina Central 62, Campus 13

Maize 56, Hutchinson 19

Valley Center 35, Maize South 14

Friday, September 26

Salina South at Hutchinson

Derby at Maize

Maize South at Campus

Valley Center at Andover Central

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize 5 4 0 1 0 0

Maize South 5 2 0 0 0 0

Salina South 5 2 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 4 2 1 0 0 0

Hutchinson 2 4 1 0 0 0

Derby 2 5 0 1 1 0

Campus 4 4 0 0 1 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 10 7 6 0

Maize South 16 1 5 0

Valley Center 9 10 3 2

Salina South 12 8 3 4

Derby 9 9 2 4

Maize 8 12 2 5

Campus 4 6 0 4