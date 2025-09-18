PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 4 Recap

Maize South, Derby and Hutchinson have taken the early steps, after just two weeks, and one week of intra-conference play, in winning the 2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I football championship.

While it is still early, Maize South, Derby and Hutchinson won AVCTL I football showdowns this past Friday night as Derby defeated Campus 55-0, Maize South beat Salina South 38-35 and Hutchinson defeated Valley Center 25-18.

Hutchinson currently leads the AVCTL I volleyball standings with a 10-2, 6-0 record while Maize South is in 2nd place with a 14-1, 3-0 record. Salina South is currently 4th in the AVCTL I volleyball standings with a 9-7, 2-3 record.

Maize High stands atop the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings with the only intra-conference victory, which came against Derby last Thursday. The Eagles have a 4-3-0, 1-0-0 record while Valley Center is in 2nd place with a 3-1-1, 0-0-0 record. Salina South is currently in 4th place with a 3-2-0, 0-0-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team competed in the Ark City tournament on Saturday and finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Colts defeated Ark City 2-0, Wichita 2-0 and Winfield 2-0. The Lady Colts lost 2-0 against Andover Central and 2-0 against Mulvane. The Lady Colts lost to Valley Center 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ soccer team defeated Winfield 3-0 on Thursday in the second round of the Campus tournament. The Colts finished the tournament with a 2-1 victory against Buhler on Saturday. The Colts lost 2-1 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 55-0 against Derby on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team split an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Saline South 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Hutchinson. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 4-0 against Maize High on Thursday. The Panthers lost 3-2 against Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Campus 55-0 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Derby 2-0 and Salina South 2-0. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team tied Andover Central 2-2 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks lost 4-2 against Newton on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team defeated Valley Center 25-18 on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team got swept in a non-league triangular on Thursday as they lost 2-0 against Andover Central and 2-0 against Mill Valley. The Lady Eagles lost to Valley Center 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Derby 4-0 on Thursday. The Eagles lost 2-1 against Andover on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team defeated Andover 27-0 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team is scheduled to return to the court next Tuesday at Campus with an AVCTL I triangular with Campus and Derby. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 against Wichita East on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Maize South tournament. The Mavericks lost 4-1 on Saturday against Wichita Southeast. The Mavericks defeated Goddard 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team defeated Salina South 38-35 on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team competed in the Southeast of Saline tournament on Saturday and finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Cougars defeated Abilene 2-1 and Southeast of Saline 2-1. The Lady Cougars lost 2-1 against Beloit, 2-1 against Hillsboro and 2-0 against Smoky Valley. The Lady Cougars got swept in an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Derby and 2-0 against Hutchinson. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team defeated Junction City 3-1 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Salina tournament. The Cougars finished the tournament on Saturday suffering a 3-2 loss against Topeka West. The Cougars defeated Salina Central 12-0 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team lost 38-35 against Maize South on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team hosted a tournament on Saturday and finished with a 1-2 record. The Lady Hornets defeated Wellington 2-1. The Lady Hornets lost to Andale 2-0 and to Bishop Carroll 2-1. The Lady Hornets swept an AVCTL I triangular on Tuesday, defeating Maize High 2-0 and Campus 2-1. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team defeated Augusta 8-0 on Saturday in the final round of the Ark City tournament. The Hornets defeated Ark City 9-1 on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team lost 25-18 against Hutchinson on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 1 0 2 0

Hutchinson 1 0 2 0

Derby 1 0 1 1

Maize 0 0 2 0

Campus 0 1 0 2

Valley Center 0 1 0 2

Salina South 0 1 0 2

Friday, September 12

Maize South 38, Salina South 35

Derby 55, Campus 0

Hutchinson 25, Valley Center 18

Maize 27, Andover 0

Friday, September 19

Salina South at Derby

Campus at Salina Central

Maize at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Maize South

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize 4 3 0 1 0 0

Valley Center 3 1 1 0 0 0

Maize South 3 2 0 0 0 0

Salina South 3 2 0 0 0 0

Campus 3 3 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 1 3 1 0 0 0

Derby 0 5 0 0 1 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 10 2 6 0

Maize South 14 1 3 0

Valley Center 6 6 2 1

Salina South 9 7 2 3

Derby 5 6 1 3

Maize 5 8 1 4

Campus 4 6 0 4