PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 2 Recap

The 2025 fall season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I will see its completion this Friday night when all seven AVCTL I schools compete in their season-opening football games.

The rest of the AVCTL I fall season has gotten underway, including a few head-to-head AVCTL I volleyball matches as Maize South, Salina South and Hutchinson are all 1-0 in AVCTL I volleyball to lead the early standings.

All seven AVCTL I boys’ soccer teams have already begun to kick this fall season, but no AVCTL I soccer teams have played any AVCTL I intra-league matches yet.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week and when each AVCTL I football team will begin its 2025 season Friday:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team opened the season on Saturday falling in all five of its matches in the AVCTL preseason tournament. The Lady Colts lost 2-0 against Andale, 2-0 against Andover, 2-1 against Dodge City, 2-0 against Goddard and 2-0 against Hutchinson. The Lady Colts returned to the court on Tuesday and scored their first victory when they split a triangular, losing 2-1 against Hutchinson but earning their first win of the season when they defeated Liberal 2-0. … The Colt boys’ soccer team opened its season on Tuesday with a 7-0 victory against Coffeyville. … The Colt football team finished the 2024 season with a 0-9, 0-6 record and will begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 at Junction City.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team opened the season on Saturday posting a 2-3 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson. The Lady Panthers defeated Buhler 2-I and Garden City 2-1 but lost 2-0 against Eisenhower, 2-0 against Maize South and 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Lady Panthers swept both matches in a triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Goddard 2-1 and Salina Central 2-1. … The Panther boys’ soccer team opened its season on Monday in the Wichita South Titan Classic. The Panthers lost the opener 2-0 against Garden City and lost 5-2 against Newton Wednesday in the 2nd round. … The Panther football team finished the 2024 season with an 11-1, 6-0 record and won the AVCTL I championship. The Panthers will begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 by playing host to Hays.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team opened the season on Saturday by posting a 3-2 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament it hosted. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Dodge City 2-0, Goddard 2-0 and Campus 2-0. The Lady Salt Hawks lost to Andale 2-0 and Andover 2-0. The Lady Salt Hawks swept both matches in a triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Campus 2-1 and Liberal 2-0. …The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team opened the season on Monday in the Wichita South Titan Classic. The Salt Hawks lost their opener 4-1 against Wichita North. … The Salt Hawk football team finished last season with a 8-3, 5-1 record and will begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at Andover Central.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team opened the season on Saturday by finishing with a 3-2 record in the AVCTL I preseason tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Andover Central 2-0, Emporia 2-1 and Newton 2-1. The Lady Eagles lost 2-0 against McPherson and 2-1 against Valley Center. The Lady Eagles split a triangular on Tuesday as they lost 2-0 against Salina South but defeated Andover High 2-0. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team opened its season on Friday dropping a 2-0 match against Eisenhower. The Eagles earned their first win of the season on Monday in the opening round of the Wichita South Titan Classic when they defeated Wichita Heights 3-1. … The Eagle football team finished the 2024 season with a 5-5, 4-2 record and will begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play host to Goddard.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team opened the season on Saturday with a 5-0 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Garden City 2-0, Eisenhower 2-0, Buhler 2-0, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0 and Derby 2-0. The Lady Mavericks improved to 7-0 on Tuesday when they swept Valley Center and Halstead, winning both matches by 2-0 counts in a triangular. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team is scheduled to begin its season on Thursday when it plays host to Salina Central. … The Maverick football team finished the 2024 season with a 5-5, 3-3 record and will begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play at Newton.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team opened the season on Saturday by placing second in their own tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated Sacred Heart 2-0, Minneapolis 2-0, Wamego 2-0, and Chapman 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Silver Lake in the championship match. The Lady Cougars continued winning on Tuesday when they swept a triangular with Maize High, winning 2-1, and Andover, winning 2-1. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team opened its season on Wednesday when it lost 2-1 against Rose Hill. … The Cougar football team finished the 2024 season with a 1-8, 1-5 record and will begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play host to cross-town rival Salina Central.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team opened the season on Saturday finishing with a 3-2 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament. The Lady Hornets defeated Maize High 2-1, Newton 2-1 and Andover Central 2-0. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against McPherson and 2-0 against Emporia. The Lady Hornets got swept in a triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Maize South and 2-0 against Halstead. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team is scheduled to begin its season on Thursday when it plays at Eisenhower. … The Hornet football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-7, 2-4 record and will begin the 2025 season on Friday, September 5 when they play host to Eisenhower.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 5

Salina Central at Salina South

Campus at Junction City

Hays at Derby

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Goddard at Maize

Maize South at Newton

Eisenhower at Valley Center

Friday, September 12

Salina South at Maize South

Derby at Campus

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Andover at Maize

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Campus 1 0 0 0 0 0

Maize 1 1 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 1 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 1 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 2 0 0 0 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 7 0 1 0

Salina South 6 1 1 0

Hutchinson 5 2 1 0

Derby 2 3 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Maize 4 3 0 1

Valley Center 3 4 0 1