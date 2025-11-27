PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 14 Recap

By Christian D Orr November 27, 2025

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I saw its 2025 fall season come to an end this past Friday when the Derby football team saw its season come to an end after a 38-7 loss against Manhattan in the Class 6A state semifinals.

The Panthers were the last AVCTL I team remaining alive going into last week.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, or how their season finished and how each volleyball and boys’ soccer team finished the season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 7-10-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 6-6 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Panther football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 38-7 against Manhattan in the Class 6A state semifinals.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the season with a 22-14, 9-3 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with an 8-9-1, 2-4-0 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with a 7-3, 4-2 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-21, 3-8 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 12-6-0, 5-1-0 record. … The Eagle football team finished the season with a 10-1, 6-0 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 36-6, 12-0 record. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 17-3-1, 5-0-1 record. … The Maverick football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-4 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 20-17, 5-7 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 13-6-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Cougar football team finished the season with 3-8, 1-5 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 5-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-4-2, 4-1-1 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 3-6, 3-3 record.

 

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

                             AVCT                                     Overall

Team                  W           L                              W           L

Maize                    6              0                              10           1

Derby                    5              1                              8              4

Hutchinson         4              2                              7              3

Maize South       2              4                              4              5

Valley Center     3              3                              3              6

Salina South       1              5                              3              8

Campus                0              6                              0              8

Friday, November 20

Class 6A Playoffs

Manhattan 38, Derby 7

 

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

                              Overall                                                 AVCTL I

Team                   W           L              T                              W           L              T

Maize South       17           3              1                              5              0              1

Maize                    12           6              0                              5              1              0

Valley Center     11           4              2                              4              1              1

Salina South       13           6              0                              3              3              0

Hutchinson         8              9              1                              2              4              0

Derby                    3              14           0                              1              5              0

Campus                7              10           0                              0              6              0

 

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

                            Overall                                 AVCTL I

Team                  W           L                              W           L

Maize South       36           6                              12           0

Hutchinson         22           14                           9              3

Derby                    18           19                           6              6

Salina South       20           17                           5              7

Valley Center     14           18                           5              7

Maize                    16           21                           3              8

Campus                9              25                           1              10