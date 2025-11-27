PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 14 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I saw its 2025 fall season come to an end this past Friday when the Derby football team saw its season come to an end after a 38-7 loss against Manhattan in the Class 6A state semifinals.

The Panthers were the last AVCTL I team remaining alive going into last week.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, or how their season finished and how each volleyball and boys’ soccer team finished the season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 7-10-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 6-6 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Panther football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 38-7 against Manhattan in the Class 6A state semifinals.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the season with a 22-14, 9-3 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with an 8-9-1, 2-4-0 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with a 7-3, 4-2 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-21, 3-8 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 12-6-0, 5-1-0 record. … The Eagle football team finished the season with a 10-1, 6-0 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 36-6, 12-0 record. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 17-3-1, 5-0-1 record. … The Maverick football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-4 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 20-17, 5-7 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 13-6-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Cougar football team finished the season with 3-8, 1-5 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 5-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-4-2, 4-1-1 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 3-6, 3-3 record.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 10 1

Derby 5 1 8 4

Hutchinson 4 2 7 3

Maize South 2 4 4 5

Valley Center 3 3 3 6

Salina South 1 5 3 8

Campus 0 6 0 8

Friday, November 20

Class 6A Playoffs

Manhattan 38, Derby 7

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 17 3 1 5 0 1

Maize 12 6 0 5 1 0

Valley Center 11 4 2 4 1 1

Salina South 13 6 0 3 3 0

Hutchinson 8 9 1 2 4 0

Derby 3 14 0 1 5 0

Campus 7 10 0 0 6 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 36 6 12 0

Hutchinson 22 14 9 3

Derby 18 19 6 6

Salina South 20 17 5 7

Valley Center 14 18 5 7

Maize 16 21 3 8

Campus 9 25 1 10