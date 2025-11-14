PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 13 Recap

As the 2025 fall sports season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I heads into the home stretch, the AVCTL I still has three football teams alive, including the Salina South Cougar football team.

The Cougars are joined by the Derby Panthers and Maize Eagles, both in the Class 6A playoffs. The Cougars will play at Salina Central on Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Derby will play at Wichita Northwest in one Class 6A quarterfinal while Maize will play host to Manhattan in another Class 6A quarterfinal.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 7-10-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 6-6 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Panther football team defeated Junction City 28-7 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the season with a 22-14, 9-3 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with an 8-9-1, 2-4-0 record. … The Salt Hawk football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 27-6 against Hays in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-21, 3-8 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 12-6-0, 5-1-0 record. … The Eagle football team defeated Wichita East 58-34 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 36-6, 12-0 record. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team played for the Class 5A state championship on Saturday but lost 3-2 in overtime on penalty kicks against Blue Valley Southwest. … The Maverick football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-4 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 20-17, 5-7 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 13-6-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Cougar football team defeated Liberal 22-16 on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 5-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-4-2, 4-1-1 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 3-6, 3-3 record.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 10 0

Derby 5 1 7 3

Hutchinson 4 2 7 3

Maize South 2 4 4 5

Valley Center 3 3 3 6

Salina South 1 5 3 7

Campus 0 6 0 8

Friday, November 6

Class 6A Playoffs

Derby 28, Junction City 7

Maize 58, Wichita East 34

Class 5A Playoffs

Salina South 22, Liberal 16

Hays 27, Hutchinson 6

Friday, November 13

Class 6A Playoffs

Derby at Wichita Northwest

Manhattan at Maize

Class 5A Playoffs

Salina South at Salina Central

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 17 3 1 5 0 1

Maize 12 6 0 5 1 0

Valley Center 11 4 2 4 1 1

Salina South 13 6 0 3 3 0

Hutchinson 8 9 1 2 4 0

Derby 3 14 0 1 5 0

Campus 7 10 0 0 6 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 36 6 12 0

Hutchinson 22 14 9 3

Derby 18 19 6 6

Salina South 20 17 5 7

Valley Center 14 18 5 7

Maize 16 21 3 8

Campus 9 25 1 10