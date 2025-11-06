PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 12 Recap

The 2025 fall season has entered the final stretch for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I and the AVCTL I has five teams still alive, with four football teams and one boys’ soccer team still alive.

The AVCTLI will have one boys’ soccer team, the Maize South Mavericks, playing for a state championship this Saturday when the Mavericks will play Blue Valley Southwest on Saturday in the Class 5A state championship match.

The night before the AVCTL I will have two teams alive in the Class 6A state football quarterfinals and two teams, including Salina South, alive in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

The Salina South Cougars will play at Liberal in the 5A state football quarterfinals while Hutchinson will play host to Hays in another 5A quarterfinal. Maize will play host to Wichita East in Class 6A state football quarterfinal while Derby will play at Junction City in another Class 6A state quarterfinal.

Maize South qualified for last weekend’s Class 5A state tournament, but failed to advance out of the pool play portion of the tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 9-25, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 7-10-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 6-6 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Panther football team defeated Topeka High 49-0 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the season with a 22-14, 9-3 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 5-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the Class 5A regional finals. … The Salt Hawk football team defeated Emporia 34-0 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-21, 3-8 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 2-1 against Garden City in the Class 6A regional finals. … The Eagle football team defeated Wichita North 76-0 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team saw its season come to an end when it went 1-2 on Thursday in pool play at the Class 5A state tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0 but lost 2-1 against Great Bend and 2-0 against Blue Valley Southwest. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals on Thursday with a 3-1 victory against Eisenhower. The Mavericks defeated Salina South on Monday to advance to the state semifinals. The Mavericks defeated DeSoto 9-1 on Wednesday in the state semifinals and will play Blue Valley Southwest on Saturday for the state championship. … The Maverick football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 27-24 against Goddard in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 20-17, 5-7 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals on Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Topeka West. The Cougars saw their season come to an end on Monday when they lost 5-0 against Maize South. … The Cougar football team defeated Andover Friday 24-20 in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 5-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 11-4-2, 4-1-1 record. … The Hornet football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 14-0 against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 9 0

Derby 5 1 6 3

Hutchinson 4 2 7 2

Maize South 2 4 4 5

Valley Center 3 3 3 6

Salina South 1 5 2 7

Campus 0 6 0 8

Friday, October 31

Salina South 24, Andover 20

Maize 76, Wichita North 0

Derby 49, Topeka High 0

Bishop Carroll 14, Valley Center 0

Hutchinson 34, Emporia 0

Goddard 27, Maize South 24

Friday, November 6

Class 6A Playoffs

Derby at Junction City

Wichita East at Maize

Class 5A Playoffs

Salina South at Liberal

Hays at Hutchinson

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 16 2 1 5 0 1

Maize 12 6 0 5 1 0

Valley Center 11 4 2 4 1 1

Salina South 13 6 0 3 3 0

Hutchinson 8 9 1 2 4 0

Derby 3 14 0 1 5 0

Campus 7 10 0 0 6 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 36 6 12 0

Hutchinson 22 14 9 3

Derby 18 19 6 6

Salina South 20 17 5 7

Valley Center 14 18 5 7

Maize 16 21 3 8

Campus 9 25 1 10