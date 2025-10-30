PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 11 Recap

The 2025 fall postseason slate will get fully underway Friday night in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I when six of the seven AVCTL I football teams compete in the postseason playoffs.

The AVCTL I will have three of its seven football teams hosting first round playoff games with Campus being the only AVCTL I football team which did not qualify for the 2025 postseason.

Maize High will play host to Wichita North in the Class 6A playoffs while Derby will host Topeka High in another Class 6A battle while Hutchinson will play host to Emporia in a Class 5A playoff contest.

Salina Suth will play at Andover in Class 5A while Valley Center will play at Bishop Carroll in 5A and Maize South will play at Goddard in another Class 5A football playoff game.

On the volleyball court, Maize South was the lone AVCTL I team to qualify for this week’s state tournament as the Lady Mavericks won their Class 5A sub-state tournament to qualify for the Class 5A state tournament and the remaining AVCTL I teams saw their seasons come to an end.

On the soccer pitch, Salina South, Maize High and Maize South all won their regional openers this week and will play regional championship matches on Thursday.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Manhattan in a Class 6A sub-state tournament. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 4-1 against Hutchinson on Thursday. The Colts saw their season come to an end on Tuesday when they lost 3-0 against Maize High in the first round of the Class 6A regional tournament. … The Colt football team lost 19-7 against Valley Center on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it went 1-1 in a Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Dodge City 2-1 in the opening round but lost 2-0 against Manhattan in the championship match. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 3-2 against Maize South on Thursday. The Panthers saw their season come to an end on Tuesday when they lost 3-0 against Wichita Southeast in the first round of the Class 6A regional tournament. … The Panther football team lost 24-20 against Bishop Carroll on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it went 1-1 in a Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Salina Central 2-0 in the opening round but lost 2-0 against Maize South in the championship match. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Campus 4-1 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks defeated Valley Center 3-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Salt Hawk football team defeated Maize South 47-28 on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it went 1-1 in a Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Wichita East 2-0 in the opening round, but lost 2-0 against Washburn Rural in the championship match. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Salina South 2-0 on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Campus 3-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6A regional tournament. … The Eagle football team defeated Salina South 42-0 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Saturday when it went 2-0 in a Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Goddard 2-0 in the opening round and Hutchinson 2-0 in the championship match. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Derby 3-2 on Thursday. The Mavericks defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Monday in the opening round of the Class 5A regionals. … The Maverick football team lost 47-28 against Hutchinson on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it went 1-1 in a Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Cougars opened with a 2-0 victory against Hays but lost 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the championship match. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team lost 2-0 against Maize High on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Andover Central 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Cougar football team lost 42-0 against Maize High on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Great Bend in the opening round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team defeated Rose Hill 5-1 on Thursday. The Hornets saw their season come to an end on Tuesday when they lost 3-2 against Hutchinson in the first round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Hornet football team defeated Campus 19-7 on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 6 0 8 0

Derby 5 1 5 3

Hutchinson 4 2 6 2

Maize South 2 4 4 4

Valley Center 3 3 3 5

Salina South 1 5 1 7

Campus 0 6 0 8

Friday, October 24

Maize 42, Salina South 0

Bishop Carroll 24, Derby 20

Hutchinson 47, Maize South 28

Valley Center 19, Campus 7

Friday, October 31

Salina South at Andover

Wichita North at Maize

Topeka High at Derby

Valley Center at Bishop Carroll

Emporia at Hutchinson

Maize South at Goddard

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 14 2 1 5 0 1

Valley Center 11 4 2 4 1 1

Maize 12 5 0 5 1 0

Salina South 12 5 0 3 3 0

Hutchinson 8 8 1 2 4 0

Derby 3 14 0 1 5 0

Campus 7 10 0 0 6 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 35 4 12 0

Hutchinson 22 14 9 3

Derby 18 19 6 6

Salina South 20 17 5 7

Valley Center 14 18 5 7

Maize 16 21 3 8

Campus 9 25 1 10