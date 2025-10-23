PREP – AVCTL I Fall Week 10 Recap

The 2025 postseason will begin in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I this Saturday when all seven AVCTL I schools will have their volleyball teams competing in various sub-state tournaments around the area.

Maize High secured at least a tie for the 2025 AVCTLI football championship this past Friday when the Eagles improved to 7-0, 5-0 with a 68-31 victory against Valley Center.

Salina South secured its first football victory of the season Friday when the Cougars defeated Campus 55,6 while Derby remained in 2nd place in the AVCTL I with a 70-28 victory against Maize South. Hutchinson defeated Newton 15-14 in the non-league contest this past Friday.

Maize South won the 2025 volleyball title with a 33-4, 12-0 record, while Hutchinson finished in 2nd place with a 21-13, 9-3 record and was followed by Derby (17-18, 6-6) and Salina South (19-16, 5-7).

Maize South continues to lead the AVCTL I boys’ soccer standings with a 12-2-1, 4-0-1 record while Valley Center is in 2nd with a 10-3-2, 4-1-1 record, Maize High is in third place with a 10-5-0, 4-1-0 record and Salina South is in 4th place with an 11-4-0, 3-2-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I school did this past week in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team lost 2-0 against Andover High on Thursday. The Lady Colts finished 1-3 on Saturday in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Colts defeated Wichita Southeast 2-0. The Lady Colts lost 2-0 against Wichita Northwest, 2-1 against Goddard and 2-1 against Eisenhower. The Lady Colts will face Manhattan on Saturday in the first round of a Class 6A sub-state tournament. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 3-0 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 55-6 against Salina South on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team split a non-league triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 but losing 2-1 against Andover Central. The Lady Panthers will face Dodge City in the first round of Class 6A sub-state on Saturday. … The Panther boys’ soccer team defeated Eisenhower 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Maize South 70-28 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team will face Salina Central on Saturday in the first round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated McPherson 2-1 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks lost 4-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team defeated Newton 15-14 on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished 2-3 on Saturday in the Emporia tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Spring Hill 2-1 and Topeka Seaman 2-0. The Lady Eagles lost 2-0 against Washburn Rural, 2-1 against Emporia and 2-0 against Lawrence High. The Lady Eagles will face Wichita East in the first round of Class 6A sub-state on Saturday. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Campus 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team defeated Valley Center 68-31 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team split a triangular on Thursday, defeating Salina South 2-0 but losing 2-1 against Manhattan. The Lady Mavericks will face Goddard on Saturday in the first round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Newton 4-1 on Thursday. The Mavericks tied Valley Center 2-2 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team lost 70-28 against Derby on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team got swept in a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Maize South and 2-0 against Junction City. The Lady Cougars will face Hays on Saturday in the first round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team defeated Buhler 4-0 on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Hutchinson 4-0 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team defeated Campus 55-6 on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team lost 2-1 against Andover High on Thursday. The Lady Hornets will face Great Bend on Saturday in the first round of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team defeated Andover 4-3 on Thursday. The Hornets tied Maize South 2-2 on Tuesday. … The Hornet football team lost 68-31 against Maize High on Friday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 5 0 7 0

Derby 5 1 5 2

Hutchinson 3 2 5 2

Maize South 2 3 4 3

Valley Center 2 3 2 5

Salina South 1 4 1 6

Campus 0 5 0 7

Friday, October 17

Salina South 55, Campus 6

Derby 70, Maize South 28

Maize 68, Valley Center 31

Hutchinson 15, Newton 14

Friday, October 24

Maize at Salina South

Bishop Carroll at Derby

Maize South at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Campus

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 12 2 1 4 0 1

Valley Center 10 3 2 4 1 1

Maize 10 5 0 4 1 0

Salina South 11 4 0 3 2 0

Hutchinson 6 8 1 1 4 0

Derby 3 12 0 1 4 0

Campus 7 8 0 0 5 0

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 33 4 12 0

Hutchinson 21 13 9 3

Derby 17 18 6 6

Salina South 19 16 5 7

Valley Center 14 17 5 7

Maize 15 20 3 8

Campus 9 24 1 10