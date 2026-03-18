“Prairie Talks” Planned Thursday

Prairie Progress will host a “Prairie Talks” community conversation in Salina on Thursday evening at the Salina Art Center.

According to the organization, this public event continues Prairie Progress’s statewide series of nonpartisan, community-driven conversations focused on federal issues impacting Kansans.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a moderated panel of local community development experts and advocates. All members of Salina’s federal delegation have been invited to participate.

“We invite the community to pull up a chair and connect with our neighbors as we learn about how federal decisions impact community growth and rural development efforts in north-central Kansas,” Jessica Cooney, Grassroots Organizer, said. “We can’t fix our communities alone. Having our local experts and neighbors at the same table to share their experiences and ideas is the best way to talk about what’s working, what isn’t, and what steps come next. It is how we get Kansas back on a better path.”

Local panelists include:

Karen Couch, Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Patrick Parker, Ashby House

Michelle Groopman, Salina United Way

Barb Young, North Salina Community Development

Kelly Morby, USD 305 Adult Education Center

Prairie Progress will continue to host similar events across Kansas in 2026, including in Wichita, Emporia, Topeka, Great Bend, Garden City, and more. The goal is to empower Kansans with the knowledge, resources, and voice needed to shape meaningful change in their communities.