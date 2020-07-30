Practicing Driver Crashes Into Apartment

A man who was practicing how to drive in a southwest Kansas community caused a crash which sent five people to the hospital.

According to Garden City Police, first responders were dispatched to an injury accident involving a vehicle that had hit an apartment. Dispatch said there were people trapped in the vehicle as well as inside of the apartment.

Officers arrived on scene and located a GMC Acadia inside of an apartment in the area. The GMC Acadia was driven by 58-year-old Tembeya Bukima. Bukima was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Garden City Fire Department.

Fire personnel also assisted in removing four occupants inside of the apartment, who had been struck by the vehicle.

Bukima was allegedly practicing how to drive. He was driving through the complex and made a turn in front of an apartment. Bukima continued turning and then accelerated, eventually striking two vehicles that were parked in the parking lot. He continued driving forward and struck the apartment.

Four ambulances were required to transport the driver and the four occupants of the apartment to St. Catherine Hospital. All five subjects were treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The apartment was assessed for damage and it was determined the apartment was not safe to live in. The total loss to the apartment was estimated to be $10,000.00.