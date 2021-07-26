Salina, KS

Power Tools, Fishing Poles Stolen

KSAL StaffJuly 26, 2021

Salina Police are investigating the theft of house painting supplies and power tools from a storage unit.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between July 21st and July 23rd, someone cut a couple of padlocks on two storage units located in the 600 block of S. Second Street and removed multiple items.

Police say house painting supplies and a number of power tools, hand tools, chops saws, 3 chain saws plus fishing poles and tackle were all stolen.

Loss and damage is listed at $5,150.

