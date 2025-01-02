Power Provider Prepping For Storm

The largest power provider in Kansas is preparing for the possibility of widespread winter weather this weekend.

According to Evergy, their power plants are available to meet customers’ needs through the upcoming cold weather. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has issued a Weather Advisory for Sunday, Jan. 5 through Wednesday, Jan. 8. SPP Weather Advisories signal for utilities that are SPP load serving members to remain aware of changing weather and system conditions and communicate local system conditions to the SPP.

Evergy’s power plant teams start preparing for winter storms and cold weather during the fall to ensure heating for water lines, systems and buildings is all in good working order. Additionally, they ensure needed fuel is available to run the units through the winter months. Teams perform maintenance during fall, when power demand is lower, so that the plants are ready to run through the winter, mitigating the risk of taking the plants offline. Power plants are staffed 24 hours a day, and Evergy will have extra staffing in place over the weekend to address issues if they arise.

The impact of the winter storm on power outages will depend on the weather conditions. Hazardous road conditions caused by significant snow or ice would slow down any power restoration work, if necessary. Like others, Evergy is closely monitoring forecasts to ensure needed crews and other staff are available.

Customers are also encouraged to be prepared in case of power outages: