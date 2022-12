A driver misses a curve and snaps a power pole on Riverside Drive early Christmas morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 26-year-old driver’s car jumped a curb in the 700 block of Riverside and smashed into an Evergy power pole.

Police say the 2016 Chevy Malibu was towed from the scene with heavy front end damage. The driver was cited for unsafe speed in the accident that occurred on Sunday at 3:15am.