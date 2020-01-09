Power Lines Blamed for Fire

Wind blown – arching power lines are thought to be the cause of a fire that burned up 100 acres of grass and fence line southeast of Salina.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that overhead power lines leading to the Eagle Communications tower in the 4000 block of E. Magnolia sparked just before 2pm and ignited the grass.

All six Saline County rural fire districts responded to the scene along with Salina Fire, two crews from Ottawa County and firefighters from McPherson County as well. At one point the fire jumped Magnolia and burned property north of the road.

The blaze was declared out at 6:41pm by RFD #5 Commander Dave Turner.

No livestock was lost in the fire nor were any structures damaged by the blaze. Captain Jim Hughes praised the coordination of all involved in the effort.