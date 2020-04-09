Power, Hand Tools Stolen

Police are looking for a thief after numerous power tools were stolen from a Salina worksite.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, on Wednesday a construction crew from Alvarez Handyman returned to a home they are renovating in the 300 block of S. Oakdale and discovered the back door had been damaged.

Police say a table saw, an air compressor, a router, 2 circular saws, 2 cordless drills, a finish nail gun, staple gun and multiple hand tools were stolen sometime between 5pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday morning.

Total loss and damage is listed at $2,700.