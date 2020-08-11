Power, Hand Tools Stolen

A work crew returns to a Salina home they were remodeling and discovered that their tools had been stolen.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that numerous power tools and hand tools were taken from a home in the 600 block of Pheasant Circle.

Police say a DeWalt table saw, nail guns, DeWalt drill and impact driver, drill mixer, tool box with tools plus tool belt and tools were all stolen sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning. Loss is listed at $1,415.

There was no sign of forced entry and there are no suspects at this time.