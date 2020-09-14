POW/MIA Recognition Event Planned in Salina

An event in Salina later this week will recognized prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

In recognition of Prisoners of War, and Missing in Action, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has designated this week as POW/MIA recognition week, and Friday as POW/MIA Recognition Day.

According to the Vietnam Veterans Chapter of America Salina Chapter, the United States has been involved in many wars, and evidence, documentation, and testimony continue to raise questions regarding the fate of American service personnel listed as missing in action or prisoners of war. The whereabouts and fates of many Americans who were “ known to be alive on the ground” or known to be “captive in enemy hands”, but not yet returned, and information regarding these Missing in Action personnel has not been made available to the American people, and a full accounting of has not been made regarding over 40 service personnel from Kansas. Salina’s own Dennis Pugh and Robert L. Standerwick of nearby Mankato, Kansas are two of these.

The POW/MIA flag is flown daily at the State Capitol and at many other state, city, local, and Post Offices across the State of Kansas in recognition of these service personnel. It is compelling tha residents of Kansas do not forget these service personnel.

On Friday a POW/MIA ceremony will be held by Chapter#809, Vietnam Veterans of America, at 10:00 AM at the Temple, (Salina Innovation Foundation) 336 South Santa Fe in Salina. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. Enter on the north through the red door.