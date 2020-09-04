Potential Victims Sought in Sex Case

The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance to identify potential victims of Kansas high school basketball coach Jeffrey Pierce.

According to the agency, the high school basketball coach at Seaman High School in Topeka has been charged with sexually exploiting minors.

Using social networking platforms, Pierce would contact his victims while pretending to be a female teenager. He would then solicit explicit photos or videos from the juvenile victims. Pierce used the following user/vanity names when contacting his victims through Instagram, Snapchat, KiK, and Grinder:

Instagram

addie8651

addiestrode111

Addie Strode

Kennedy

Addison Strode

Snapchat

jp131780 (Addilyn)

Jordan_reh (Kennedy)

Kennedy Lacrone

Jordy Rey Rey

jacy townsend

KiK

jordyreyrey (Addie Strode) (Kennedy)

Grinder

Discreet

The 40-year-old Pierce is currently in federal custody and is charged in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

If you have reason to believe you or your child may be a victim, please email [email protected] Your response is voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim. Based on the response provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance services, and resources.