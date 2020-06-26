The Kansas Department of Health and Environment wants to alert Kansans to a potential air quality impact from Saharan dust.
Steps to protect your health on days when particulate matter is present in your community include:
- Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.
- People with respiratory or heart related illness should remain indoors.
- Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running the air conditioners with air
filters.
- Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.
Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such sachets pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.