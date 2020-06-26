The Kansas Department of Health and Environment wants to alert Kansans to a potential air quality impact from Saharan dust.

Steps to protect your health on days when particulate matter is present in your community include:

Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

People with respiratory or heart related illness should remain indoors.

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running the air conditioners with air

filters.

filters. Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such sachets pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.