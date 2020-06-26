Salina, KS

Potential Saharan Dust Health Risk

Todd PittengerJune 26, 2020

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment wants to alert Kansans to a potential air quality impact from Saharan dust.

Steps to protect your health on days when particulate matter is present in your community include:

  • Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.
  • People with respiratory or heart related illness should remain indoors.
  • Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running the air conditioners with air
    filters.
  • Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such sachets pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

Potential Saharan Dust Health Risk

