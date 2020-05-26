Potential Layoffs Loom at Exide

Exide Technologies has filed paperwork indicating that nearly 1,000 workers could possibly lose their jobs at facilities in Salina and Kansas City, Kansas.

The company filed WARN layoff notices with the state late last week. WARN, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, helps ensure advance notice for employees in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs.

Filings posted by Exide on kansasworks.com late last week indicated the battery maker issued 765 WARN notices in Salina and 223 in Kansas City, Kansas.

On May 19th Exide announced they were entering into voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the intent of selling the business.