Potential Layoffs Loom at Exide

Exide Technologies has filed paperwork indicating that nearly 1,000 workers could possibly lose their jobs at facilities in Salina and Kansas City, Kansas.
The company filed WARN layoff notices with the state late last week. WARN, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, helps ensure advance notice for employees in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs.
Filings posted by Exide on kansasworks.com late last week indicated the battery maker issued 765 WARN notices in Salina and 223 in Kansas City, Kansas.
On May 19th Exide announced they were entering into voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the intent of selling the business.
A spokesperson from Exide on Monday told Wichita television station KAKE the WARN letters do not necessarily mean workers will be out of a job. The company said a possible sale leaves the future uncertain, and they do not know whether plants will have to close.
The company is one of the largest employers in Salina. Exide Technologies’ Salina transportation battery manufacturing plant employs more than 850 employees and has been in operation since 1975. The plant manufactures batteries for automotive, truck, marine and lawn and garden applications.
Headquartered in Milton, Georgia, Exide operates in 80 countries with more than 8,000 employees.