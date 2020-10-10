Potential COVID Exposures at Republic County Auction

Officials are putting the word out about a COVID-19 exposure at a public event in Republic County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is advising people who attended an auction in Republic County on September 26th they may have been exposed to COVID-19. The KDHE says six of cases have been connected to the event to date.

The auction was held at 208 Bedford Street in Cuba, Kansas on September 26th from about 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This auction had attendees from other communities in Kansas as well as those from out of state.

Anyone who attended this event should be aware of symptoms of COVID which can develop up to 14 days after exposure. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your health care provider or local health department for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a cloth face mask before they arrive.