Post Rock Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Post Rock Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2026-2027 school year. This year over $4,500 is available between two scholarships:

Lincoln High School Alumni Association Scholarship, for Lincoln High School seniors that are in good standing to graduate at the end of the school year in May.

Wilson-Langley Fund for Luray Student Academic Scholarship, for graduating high school seniors or graduates who are residents of Luray or the rural areas of Amherst, Luray, Valley or Waldo Townships and attend a Kansas university, college, vocational or technical school.

All scholarship applications must be submitted through the foundation’s online scholarship portal by February 15, 2026. Scholarships will be awarded by mid-April. The application portal and scholarship guidelines can be found at www.postrockcf.org/scholarships.