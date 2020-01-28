Possible Case of Coronavirus in Kansas

Metro Source NewsJanuary 28, 2020

A possible case of the Coronavirus is under investigation in Kansas.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said in a statement a resident of Douglas County, which includes the college town of Lawrence, is the person currently in isolation at a hospital.

The patient recently returned  from Wuhan City, China. That city is the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

The secretary describes the patient as “not severely ill” despite returning.

Results of specimen testing are expected later this week.

 

 

Message from Secretary Norman

KDHE Secretary Norman delivers message regarding possible case of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Posted by Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

