Possible Case of Coronavirus in Kansas

A possible case of the Coronavirus is under investigation in Kansas.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said in a statement a resident of Douglas County, which includes the college town of Lawrence, is the person currently in isolation at a hospital.

The patient recently returned from Wuhan City, China. That city is the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

The secretary describes the patient as “not severely ill” despite returning.

Results of specimen testing are expected later this week.