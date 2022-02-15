Positive Paths

Suicide and abuse survivor Johnny Crowder spent years listening to negative feedback – from himself.

Now he’s helping people in every walk of life climb out of depression with messages designed to retrain the brain for better coping skills.

Crowder is the founder and CEO of CopeNotes and tells KSAL News that there is still a few free memberships available for Saline County residents to sign up for.

Saline County kicked off its inaugural “Love Your Mental Health” campaign this month by offering CopeNotes subscriptions to all county employees. Subscriptions are now open and available to Saline County residents.

With low in-person attendance in mental health programs, CopeNotes aims to address the need for digital solutions that maintain consistent communication with individuals seeking preventative care, as well as those reluctant to engage with providers altogether.

While Cope Notes encourages members to reply to text messages, it does not offer real-time conversations, but rather encourages members to use replies as an anonymous, confidential journal. A person in crisis can text the word “HELP” to connect with a crisis counselor at the Crisis Text Line.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Cope Notes’ implementation in Saline County comes at a time when the stressors and complications of adapting to COVID-19 have amplified the need for digital solutions that maintain consistent communication with individuals seeking preventative care, as well as those reluctant to engage with providers altogether.