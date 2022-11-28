Salina, KS

Porter Earns Honor Roll Nod

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseNovember 28, 2022

Wichita State’s Craig Porter Jr. did a lot-a-bit of everything in three games last week to earn a spot on the American Athletic Conference honor roll.

Porter – a senior from Terre Haute, Ind. –averaged 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 blocks and 1.0 steal over three games.

The 6-foot-2 point guard blocked career-high five shots in Saturday’s win over Tarleton State. He finished with a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and four more blocks in Monday’s Hall of Fame Classic semifinal victory over Grand Canyon.

Porter is the only player in the nation with both a 5-block and 5-steal game this season.

It’s the second career honor roll appearance for Porter, who currently leads the team in points (13.8), rebounds (7.2), assists (3.8), steals (1.8) and blocks (2.17).

Notably, just 24 players nationally are averaging more blocks than Porter. All of them are 6-foot-7 or taller.

Wichita State (4-2) plays host to unbeaten Missouri (7-0) on Tuesday night (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+). Tickets are still available online at goshockers.com/tickets, by phone at 316-978-FANS, or in person at the Shocker Ticket Office (open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) inside Charles Koch Arena.

###

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS

Nov. 21-27, 2022

Player of the Week:

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis

Freshman of the Week:

Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF

Honor Roll:

Javon Small, So., G, East Carolina

J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston

Selton Miguel, So., G, South Florida

Zhuric Phelps, So., G, SMU

Craig Porter Jr, Sr., G, Wichita State

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

