Popular Train Attraction Twice Set on Fire

Emergency crews extinguish fire in consecutive days at a popular gathering spot in a Salina park.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the train–which is a retired authentic locomotive made in to playground equipment–in Oakdale Park, 821 Kenwood Park Dr., has been found with an on-going fire twice in the last two days.

Forrester says that police and the Salina Fire Department were first sent to the train at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday where an active fire was lit in the coal box. Fire crews quickly put out the blaze and there was no damage.

Officers and fire crews were sent to the train for a second time at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday where once again, an active fire was in the coal box.

Minimal damage is done the second time. SPD continues to investigate the arson case.