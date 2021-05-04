Salina, KS

Popular Summer Youth Bus Program to Continue

Todd PittengerMay 4, 2021

Public transportation in Salina is planning on continuing its popular youth bus pass program this summer.

According to OCCK Transportation, Salina CityGo is continuing the successful “Get On & Go” program for area youth ages 7-18 for the summer of 2021.

Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass for $10.  The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from June 1 to August 31.  Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.

Riding the bus gives kids the freedom to get around in the summer.  The “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass is a great way for kids to get to summer activities, summer lunches, community centers, parks, the library, shopping and more.  Social distancing policies will be followed as needed.

The Summer Youth Bus Pass is available for purchase online on May 17, 2021, at www.salinacitygo.com and Buy A Pass, with options for pick up.  They will also be available at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe; and at the OCCK Corporate Office, 1710 W. Schilling, starting May 17, 2021.

“We are excited to continue the Get On & Go program for the fifth year,” said Trell Grinter, Transportation Director for OCCK, Inc.  “The program has continued to grow in popularity.  We are helping kids navigate around Salina, participate in summer activities and community events, while using public transit, which means learning important life skills while gaining freedom and independence.”

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.

