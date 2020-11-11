Popular Smoky Hill Museum Exhibits Return Virtually

Two popular exhibits are returning to the Smoky Hill Museum – virtually.

According to the museum, available to audiences once again, but in a new virtual format, are Here and Beyond the Paranormal and In the Trenches with Company M. Both are available on the Museum’s website www.smokyhillmuseum.org.

Discover the heroic men of Salina’s Company. Follow them as they train and fight during WWI in the exhibit In the Trenches with Company M.

Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, history is filled with stories of the supernatural. At the heart of paranormal is the blurring of fact and fiction, belief and scientific proof. Join the hunt as Here and Beyond investigates the paranormal.

Other online resources include: exhibit handouts featuring such topics as the Indian Burial Pit and the Battle of Indian Rock; have fun learning history with Fun & Games; and educators can enhance their lessons with free video presentations checked out from the Museum’s Lending Library.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 11-4 and Saturday 10-4. Be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.