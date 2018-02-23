Popular Poultry Movie to be Shown on Access TV This weekend

Popular poultry film “Under Contract” will be shown on Channel 21 Access TV Saturday at 8:45 pm and again Sunday at 7 pm.

“Under Contract” is a full-length documentary featuring contract farmers telling their stories

Industry experts also reveal how the corporate production model pits farmer against farme rand provides insight into what’s happening to farmers living under contract.

Pasture poultry and urban poultry has been gaining interest, but in the U.S., 97% of the chicken produced is raised by family farmers under contract with large companies.

Currently, 70 % of contract farmers live under the poverty line, many never living to pay off their operations in their lifetime due to contract terms to update facilities with new technology and other unexpected conditions that arise.

Kansas has become the latest target for the poultry industry expansion with legislation (B 405) being debated in Topeka to open the door to larger poultry operations located near residential dwellings.

Tyson foods is also researching whether they can entice enough growers to supply them birds in the Cloud County or Montgomery County area.

About 400 barns are needed within a 50 to 75 miles radius to supply industry needs. Each barn would house 100,000 to 200,000 chickens. Under the new legislation, farmers could build 8 to 11 barns on a location. Cost per barn, with electronic requirements is from $125,000 up to $250,000.

The film is sponsored with permission from Rural Advancement Foundation, Inc, Pittsboro North Carolina, for Access TV by local producers Linda German and Greg Stephens.