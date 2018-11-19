Salina, KS

Pooka Williams Jr., named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

KU Athletics ReleaseNovember 19, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the fourth time in 10 weeks Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr., was honored by the Big 12 Conference with its weekly football awards as he was tabbed Newcomer of the Week by the league office on Monday.

Williams shined in Kansas’ game at No. 6/6 Oklahoma as he produced 312 all-purpose yards for the Jayhawks. Williams set a new Kansas single-game freshman rushing record with 252 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. His 16.8 yards per carry was the third-best output in a single game in Big 12 history. Williams picked up 42 yards on kickoff returns and 18 receiving yards, in addition to his 252 yards rushing. He also tossed his first touchdown pass, connecting on a nine-yard score with wide receiver Jeremiah Booker.

With his 252 yards on the ground against the Sooners, Williams became KU’s first player to produce a 1,000 yard rushing season since James Sims in 2013. He currently has 1,022 yards rushing, which also ranks second in the Big 12 in 2018. Williams leads the conference in all-purpose yards at 154.50, which ranks fifth in the FBS.

Williams and the Jayhawks are set to host Texas for Senior Day on Friday, Nov. 23. The game will kick off at 11 a.m., and will be broadcast live on FS1.

Local Travel Store Raises...
November 19, 2018Comments
Trauma Center Receives Re...
November 19, 2018Comments
SUV, Wallet Stolen
November 19, 2018Comments
'Tis the Season for...
November 19, 2018Comments

