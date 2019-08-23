Salina, KS

Police Training Center Range Project to Begin

Todd PittengerAugust 23, 2019

Construction of the City of Salina Police Department Training Center Range Project is set to begin.

According to the City of Salina, construction will begin in September. To celebrate, a ground breaking event is scheduled for Thursday August 29 at 4:30 p.m. at 3770 Yost Drive.
Remarks will be made by Mayor Trent Davis, Chief of Police Brad Nelson, and James Estes with the Police Facility Design Group.

The 15,700 square feet building will be complete in late 2020 and will include three drive-thru bays for the police departments vehicular assets. In addition, it will include:

  • 45-seat training room
  • Ten 25-yard shooting lanes
  • Judgement simulator room
  • SWAT locker and change out room

For background information pertaining to the Training Center Range, visit www.salina-ks.gov/trainingcenterrange

