Police Seeking Trailer Thief

Salina Police are asking for the public’s else in a case involving the theft of a trailer from a restaurant. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Salina Police Department, on July officers took a theft report at Imperial Garden Restaurant, 844 E.

Crawford Street, Salina. The report indicated the theft of an enclosed cargo trailer from the restaurant parking lot. The trailer had been parked on the east side of the restaurant.

The theft occurred between July 1st, 2021, at 8:00 AM, and July 6th, 2021, at 2:00 PM.

The trailer, valued at $2,000, is a 2011 Interstate brand, silver in color, 10′ enclosed, bumper pull trailer, KS tag #890ECC.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.