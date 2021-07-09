Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 73 °

BREAKING NEWS

Police Seeking Trailer Thief

Todd PittengerJuly 9, 2021

Salina Police are asking for the public’s else in a case involving the theft of a trailer from a restaurant. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Salina Police Department, on July officers took a theft report at Imperial Garden Restaurant, 844 E.
Crawford Street, Salina. The report indicated the theft of an enclosed cargo trailer from the restaurant parking lot. The trailer had been parked on the east side of the restaurant.

The theft occurred between July 1st, 2021, at 8:00 AM, and July 6th, 2021, at 2:00 PM.

The trailer, valued at $2,000, is a 2011 Interstate brand, silver in color, 10′ enclosed, bumper pull trailer, KS tag #890ECC.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Crash Leads to DUI Arrest

A Salina woman is facing a number of charges including DUI after she allegedly hit a parked vehicle ...

July 9, 2021 Comments

Pedestrian Killed on I 70 Near Solo...

Top News

July 9, 2021

Police Seeking Trailer Thief

Kansas News

July 9, 2021

Feedlot Fire

Kansas News

July 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Crash Leads to DUI Arrest
July 9, 2021Comments
Police Seeking Trailer Th...
July 9, 2021Comments
Feedlot Fire
July 9, 2021Comments
Two Men, Service Dog Dead...
July 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices