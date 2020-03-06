Police Seeking Thief

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught in the act trying to steal a go cart. The crime is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

According to police, back on February 10th at approximately 3:47 PM, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Georgetown in regards to a theft.

Neighbors reported that two men were seen stealing a Hauck Thunder II Go-Cart from a residence. A neighbor confronted the men, and the two fled, abandoning the Go-Cart in the street.

One of the neighbors snapped a photograph of one of the persons. He was described as a white male, late-teens to early-20’s, wearing a red baseball cap, red Adidas hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. The person had a red beard.

His companion has already been identified.

The persons ran away from the scene to the area of Marymount/Crawford and later boarded a City-Go bus. Video from the bus is being analyzed.

Police are seeking to identify the person shown in the photograph.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 2020-4770.