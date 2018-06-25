Police Seeking Suspect in Beating

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who is accused of breaking a man’s cheekbone with a bar.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 22-year-old man from Minneapolis, Kansas was treated at the hospital for a concussion, broken left cheekbone and a 1-inch gash on his left shin after being beaten by pipe or some type of bar on Sunday morning.

Police learned the female resident had asked a couple of her friends to use a dog to scare him into leaving the home located in the 100 block of W. Kerwin.

That plan apparently changed.

The victim told officers he was sleeping and then awakened by the suspect striking him with some kind of bar. Police say he was chased out of the house and then sought medical treatment at Salina Regional Health Center.

A short time later an officer on patrol came upon a pile of clothes the woman had thrown out on the street and had a brief conversation with the male suspect – before learning about the assault.

No arrests have been made.

The aggravated battery occurred Sunday morning about 11am.