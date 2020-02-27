Police Seeking Drive-by Shooter

No one was injured after a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets into a Salina apartment complex.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at least eleven, 9mm bullets were fired at the Hillcrest Apartments in the 2100 block of E. Crawford on Wednesday night just after 11pm. Police say a 22-year-old man and 22-year-old women inside the unit were not hit by gunfire that shattered their sliding glass door and hit a wall.

A 2008 Saturn Vue’s back window was also shattered by shots as it sat in the apartment’s parking lot. The vehicle’s owner is a 40-year-old man who lives next door to the apartment that was hit by gunfire.

An eyewitness told officers they saw a black 4-door vehicle speed away and investigators are looking at video surveillance footage from several different sources in the area to try and identify the occupants. Police found seven, 9mm shell casings on Marymount Road and four shell casings in the parking lot.

Bullets also damaged a window in the entryway of the complex.