Salina Police are in search for a vehicle that was stolen in front of its owner’s home.

According to Police Sgt. Jim Feldman, that vehicle was taken between April 20th at 8 p.m. and midnight on April 21 from a residence at 245 S. 9th St.

The vehicle in question is a 4-door 1998 Toyota Camry that is beige in color.

The vehicle is valued at $1,500. It’s unknown if the doors on the car were locked or not.