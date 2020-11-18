Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair and Windy

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 52 °

Police Searching For Known Suspect in Axe Attack

Jeremy BohnNovember 18, 2020

A Salina man suffers significant injuries after being hit by an axe or “hatchet-type” weapon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Troy Helzer, Salina, had broken bones to his face and a brain bleed after he was hit in the head with an axe by a subject–who he knows–at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 10th St.

A witness tells authorities that they saw Helzer get in to a physical altercation with a “light-skin black male” in the middle of the street. The subject then allegedly hit Helzer in the face with a hatchet.

Witnesses say that the subject then left on a green BMX style bike and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim.

Police also found a blue roofing hammer near the victim. Helzer was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Authorities do not believe that this was a random incident. The suspect and victim know each other.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Police Searching For Known Suspect ...

A Salina man suffers significant injuries after being hit by an axe or "hatchet-type" weapon. Sal...

November 18, 2020 Comments

Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Campaign ...

Top News

November 18, 2020

Reno County Passes New COVID-19 Res...

Kansas News

November 18, 2020

KWU Women blast OKWU, Hill scores 1...

Sports News

November 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Searching For Know...
November 18, 2020Comments
Reno County Passes New CO...
November 18, 2020Comments
Helicopters on Standby in...
November 18, 2020Comments
CityGo Peak Bus Routes Su...
November 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices