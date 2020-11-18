Police Searching For Known Suspect in Axe Attack

A Salina man suffers significant injuries after being hit by an axe or “hatchet-type” weapon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Troy Helzer, Salina, had broken bones to his face and a brain bleed after he was hit in the head with an axe by a subject–who he knows–at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 10th St.

A witness tells authorities that they saw Helzer get in to a physical altercation with a “light-skin black male” in the middle of the street. The subject then allegedly hit Helzer in the face with a hatchet.

Witnesses say that the subject then left on a green BMX style bike and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim.

Police also found a blue roofing hammer near the victim. Helzer was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Authorities do not believe that this was a random incident. The suspect and victim know each other.