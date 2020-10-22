Salina, KS

Police Searching For Driver Involved in a Hit and Run Accident

Jeremy BohnOctober 22, 2020

Salina Police are in search for the driver involved in a hit and run crash with a Clifton woman.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident happened at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of W. Magnolia Rd. and Highland Ave.

A 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Phoebe Cyr, 81, Clifton, Kan., was east on Magnolia. She went to turn left on to Highland and turned in front of a truck traveling west on Magnolia, and struck the front end of the pickup. The truck that was hit then left the scene.

There appears to be no injuries, however, the other vehicle involved is a truck that should have front end damage to it. Police are unsure of the make, but say it’s a white extended cab pickup and are looking for the truck and its driver.

Cyr was cited for failure to yield the right of way on a left hand turn. He vehicle suffered heavy passenger side damage, but was not towed.

 

