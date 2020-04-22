Police Searching For 2 Theft Suspects

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects who allegedly stole multiple items from a south Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the theft occurred at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sam’s Club in Salina, 2919 Market Pl.

Officers were sent to Sam’s Club on Tuesday afternoon in response to a reported theft. While en-route to the store, officers were advised that the suspects had left in a gray Ford Focus whose tag was reported stolen from a Wichita car dealership back in Jan., 2020.

Employees at Sam’s Club say that one of the suspects allegedly set off the alarm by opening the south exit doors and putting two scooters in to the Ford Focus. Both scooters are a Bird Electric Scooter #ES1-300 and are valued at $320, each.

A short time later, dispatch received report of a Ford Focus at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Rd., where a witness described two males unboxing items in the South High parking lot. When police arrived at the school, the suspects were gone, but they spotted the two boxes of the stolen scooters abandoned in the parking lot.

The witness describes the first suspect as a white male in his early 20s, approximately 6’3″ tall, thin build and wearing a multi-colored shirt. The second subject is also a white male in his early 20s, approximately 5’10” tall, thin build and wearing a tan colored hat.

Total loss from the business is $640.