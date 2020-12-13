Salina, KS

Police Officer Stabbed

Todd PittengerDecember 13, 2020

A Salina Police Officer is recovering after being stabbed early Sunday.

Police say just after midnight an officer was attempting to make an arrest in the 2100 block of Meadowlark. A physical confrontation ensued and the officer was stabbed in his torso with a knife by the suspect. The suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Miguel Alberto Tostado was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include Aggravated Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer and other felony charges.

The officer was transported to Salina Regional Hospital where he was treated and later released. The officer will make a full recovery.

Additional information will be provided during the agency’s Monday briefing.

– – –

Saline County Jail booking photo of Miguel Alberto Tostado

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

