Police Memorial Service Planned Wednesday

The United States Congress and President of the United States have designated the week of May 15th – May 21st as National Police week.

The City of Salina will honor the valor, service, and sacrifice of its peace officers and those of other agencies locally and nationwide. Four Salina officers have given their lives in the line of duty; these heroes and their end of watch dates are as follows:

Officer John Stonebraker – 02/12/1917

Officer Tom Carson – 11/29/1920

Officer Olney E. Eaton – 05/31/1942

Officer Jerry R. Ivey – 06/13/1975

From the Saline County Sheriff’s Office one officer has given his life. Sheriff Fred Bell suffered a fatal heart attack while struggling to subdue a prisoner on September 17th, 1952.

The public is invited to attend the 2022 Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 18th, at 8 AM in Jerry Ivey Park, 2465 Edward Street.

Peace Officer Memorial events in Salina are traditionally held in Jerry Ivey Park. The park is named in honor of the last Salina Police Officer killed in the line of duty. Jerry Ivey was killed on June 13th, 1975, during an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect.

In the event there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at First Southern Baptist Church, located at 2401 S. Ohio in Salina.

Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the ceremony.