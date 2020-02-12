Salina, KS

Police Looking For YMCA Car Thief

Jeremy BohnFebruary 12, 2020

Salina Police are searching for a possible suspect after a vehicle was stolen from the YMCA parking lot.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 24-year-old Salina man, Tyler Bouasanouvong, went in to the YMCA, 570 YMCA Dr., at 2:30 p.m on Tuesday. The victim at 3:45 p.m. came back to the locker room to find that his locker had been broken in to with his backpack laying on the floor.

Missing were his keys and wallet. The man then went outside and saw that his 2014 Jeep Wrangler was also missing.

On the surveillance video, police spotted a white male with a large beard get off the City-Go bus, walk in to the YMCA locker room, walk out a few minutes later and then got in to the victim’s Jeep, driving away around 3:15 p.m.

The man was wearing a black beanie, a gray and purple sweatshirt that read “Wildcats” across the chest, blue jeans and red shoes.

Police say they have a possible 33-year-old male suspect in mind who is 5’7″ and 185 pounds.

The vehicle is valued at $25,000 and $200 in other property was stolen as well. It has a Kansas Tag: 373-LVA.

