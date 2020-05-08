Police Looking For Stolen Dog

A husky that had gotten loose from its yard was allegedly picked up by a pair of females and not returned to its owner.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the dog got loose from the victim’s yard in the 700 block of Lincoln at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim’s neighbor saw that the dog was loose and tried to secure the dog, but was unsuccessful. Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, that same neighbor’s front door camera captured two females walking the stolen dog with a blue rope tied around the dog’s neck.

The victim, Brittany Drown, 27, Salina, was informed and assumed the females would contact the animal shelter. Drown then called the shelter, but they did not have the dog.

The dog is a two-year-old Siberian husky that is black and white in color and is valued at $1,200.

SPD continues to review copies of the front door video.