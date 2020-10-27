Police Looking For Pontiac Believed to Be Involved in Shots Fired

Law enforcement continue to investigate after numerous gun shots are fired in a Salina neighborhood, resulting in property damage, but no reports of injuries.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that SPD is searching for a black Pontiac G6, possibly a 2005 or 2006 model believed to have been involved.

Authorities were sent to the 1400 block of Gypsum Ave. at 4 p.m. on Monday after a witness reported seeing gun shots from a black vehicle.

The witness says that a newer black four door passenger car slowed to a stop while traveling westbound on Stack Ave. The passenger in the front passenger seat extended their arm out of the window and fired six shots from a black semi-automatic handgun. The vehicle then turned south on Missouri Ave.

Later, officers were sent to a home in the same block after the owners found two bullet holes in their residence with a bullet also inside of a closet. No shell casings were found at the scene, though. The residents say that they were not home at the time of the shooting.

Surveillance video in the area shows the black Pontiac driving the same path described by the witness.