Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 31 °

Police Looking for Person Who Pawned Several Items

Jeremy BohnDecember 12, 2018

Salina Police are coordinating with several area pawn shops after a Salina person’s property was stolen and then pawned.

Police Det. Sgt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that the roommate of the victim quietly removed several items from the home in the 200 block of Hartland over the span from July through Dec. The thief would then pawn the items to several different area pawn shops.

Over the five month span the items removed include: various video games, tools, rings and jewelry, instruments, and a firearm.

Villanueva says that some of the items pawned are currently on police hold and that authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the stores, who are all cooperating.

Total loss is listed at $6,885. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Smoky Hills Public TV Receives Gran...

The Arthur E. and Cornelia C. Scroggins Fund through the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas ha...

December 12, 2018 Comments

Five Years of “Noon Years Eve”

Top News

December 12, 2018

KWU Debate Excels at Annual Christm...

Kansas News

December 12, 2018

Police Looking for Person Who Pawne...

Top News

December 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Smoky Hills Public TV Rec...
December 12, 2018Comments
KWU Debate Excels at Annu...
December 12, 2018Comments
Greater Salina Community ...
December 12, 2018Comments
Woman Leaves Grandson at ...
December 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH