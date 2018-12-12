Police Looking for Person Who Pawned Several Items

Salina Police are coordinating with several area pawn shops after a Salina person’s property was stolen and then pawned.

Police Det. Sgt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that the roommate of the victim quietly removed several items from the home in the 200 block of Hartland over the span from July through Dec. The thief would then pawn the items to several different area pawn shops.

Over the five month span the items removed include: various video games, tools, rings and jewelry, instruments, and a firearm.

Villanueva says that some of the items pawned are currently on police hold and that authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the stores, who are all cooperating.

Total loss is listed at $6,885. The investigation is ongoing.